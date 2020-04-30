No plans to close direct provision centre in Cahersiveen

There are no plans to close a direct provision centre in Cahersiveen, where there has been an outbreak of coronavirus, according to the Department of Justice.

The former Skellig Star Hotel opened as a centre for asylum seekers in March.

It’s understood there have been 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the cluster at the centre.

All residents and staff have now been tested according to the department, with any confirmed cases moved to other health facilities for self-isolation.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill told Radio Kerry the centre’s residents, staff and people of Cahersiveen deserve answers: