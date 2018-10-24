No plans for additional capacity at Kerry hospital this winter, claims Kerry TD

There will be no additional bed capacity to alleviate the overcrowding at University Hospital Kerry this winter.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil TD and spokesperson on Primary Care and Community Health John Brassil.

Deputy Brassil was commenting after receiving a number of parliamentary replies from the Minister for Health and the HSE this week.





Deputy Brassil says it is now “abundantly clear” that neither the HSE nor the Government have any plans to increase capacity at UHK despite the consistent overcrowding.

Today there were 22 patients waiting on trolleys at UHK and the same number were on trolleys there yesterday.

Deputy Brassil says to date this year, 558 over 75-year-olds spent more than 24 hours lying on trolleys in the Tralee facility.

The Government’s capacity plan included 33 new beds for the Tralee hospital and Deputy Brassil says the fact these will not materialise his winter is a disgrace.

He also raised concerns about patient safety at University Hospital Kerry.

In response to query, the Minister for Health said €10 million is being made available in 2019 to enable the additional acute beds to be opened for winter 2019/2010.