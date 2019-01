No person is awaiting approval for home support funding in Kerry.

At the end of October, there were over 6,300 elderly people nationwide awaiting funding for the service, according to the Irish Independent.

Over 2,200 hours were provided in the Cork and Kerry region in total, the second highest total nationwide after Dublin.





Waiting times for home support funding in the Cork-Kerry region are comparatively short, and there is currently no one waiting funding approval in the county.