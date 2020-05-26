No outbreak of COVID-19 in Kerry homeless shelter

There’s been no outbreak of COVID-19 in the homeless shelter and other accommodation run by Novas in Kerry.

Novas is a voluntary organisation working with adults, families and children, mainly those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

Head of policy and communication with the organisation, Úna Byrnes says they set up a COVID-19 taskforce in early March and had to radically overhaul practices in their centres.

She’s thanked the HSE and praised clients, many of whom have underlying health conditions, for helping to keep COVID-19 out of the centres in Kerry.