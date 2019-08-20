No new leads on missing Kerryman on three-year anniversary of his disappearance

Gardaí have no new leads in the case of a North Kerry man who vanished without trace three years ago.

Tomorrow marks the three-year anniversary of the disappearance of William Mulvihill, a Ballybunion man who’s missing since Sunday August 21st, 2016.

The 54-year-old had left University Hospital Kerry, where he’d been receiving treatment, and was last seen walking in the vicinity of Na Gael clubhouse on the outskirts of Tralee.

Despite lengthy searches of the area for weeks afterwards, no trace of Mr Mulvihill was ever found.

The Rose of Tralee festival was in full swing at the time of his disappearance, and it’s hoped that someone visiting the town at the time, might still come forward with information.

Garda Kathy Murphy says the case continues to baffle Gardaí, as missing persons cases in Kerry, are relatively rare: