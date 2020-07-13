No new COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the Republic

There have been no new deaths of people with COVID-19 in the Republic.

New National Public Health Emergency Team figures show there are 11 new confirmed cases.

The total number of people infected since the outbreak broke out here is 25,638.

The death toll has reached 1,746.

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead, HSE told the daily briefing that as more cases and clusters emerge it is important that anyone experiencing symptoms isolates and contacts their GP. The aim is to find all cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and to isolate and contact trace them.

No new cases have been recorded in Kerry this evening; the total number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 311.