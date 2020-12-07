No new COVID-19 infections in Kerry; 224 nationwide, no deaths

242 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

There have been no new deaths from the virus.

74,468 infections have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic and 2,099 deaths.

Of the 242 new infections confirmed as of midnight yesterday (Sunday, December 6th), 76 were in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 22 in Kilkenny, 16 in Galway, 14 in Louth and the remaining 87 cases were in 18 counties – with no new cases in Kerry.

The latest full county-by-county figures which cover the period up to midnight on Saturday (December 5th) show that Kerry has had 1,348 cases, an increase of three on the previous 24 hours (Friday, December 4th).