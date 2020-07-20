No new COVID-19 deaths; no new cases in Kerry

The death toll here remains at 1,753. The National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed six new cases this evening; a total of 25,766 people have now contracted the virus.

No new cases have been recorded in Kerry; the total number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 316.

Kerry accounts for 1.2 per cent of the total number of cases in the Republic.The figures cover the period up to midnight yesterday (Sunday, July 19th.)