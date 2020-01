The Kerry Independent Alliance will not have a candidate in the upcoming general election.

That’s following a meeting last night, where Councillor Michael Gleeson decided not to put his name forward for the February 8th election.

The Killarney-based councillor last ran for a Dáil seat in the 2011 General Election.

Councillor Gleeson received nearly 5,000 first preferences, when he contested the election in what was then the Kerry South Constituency.