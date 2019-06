Hundreds of people gathered for the Tralee nun challenge in the Town Park yesterday.

The masses grouped together in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record of the most people dressed up as nuns in the one place.

The record currently stands at 1,436 meaning the club was unsuccessful in its world record attempt though it did raise much needed funds for Pieta House.

The world record for the most people dressed as nuns was achieved by the people of Listowel and north Kerry in 2012.