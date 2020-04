GAA President John Horan says the association won’t make any hurried decisions to return to play.

The decision of Special Congress to place decision-making powers into the GAA’s management committee opens the door for radically different championships.

The management committee’s powers will last for a period of twelve weeks.

Horan says the GAA don’t want to put anyone at risk just for the sake of playing games.

Chairman of Kerry GAA Tim Murphy shares more: