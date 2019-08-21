There are no in-home childminders registered with Tusla in Kerry.

Since 2016, it has been a legal requirement for childminders to register with Tusla if they are caring for four or more pre-school children.

A report by the European Commission on childcare from July of this year found there was an undersupply of regulated home-based provision.

Countrywide, there are 81 registered in-home childminders, while Kerry is one of seven counties which have none.

According to the Irish Times, a department spokesperson said no major increase in the number of registered childminders will be possible until the removal of relevant legal exemptions.