No drawdowns of Repair and Lease funding in Tralee MD

There has been no drawdown of funding in the Tralee Municipal District yet for the Repair and Lease Scheme.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Mikey Sheehy sought an update on the scheme at the Tralee Municipal District meeting.

The Repair and Lease Scheme was devised by the previous Government under its Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness.

It provides funding of up to €60,000 to help property owners to bring vacant properties up to the standard needed so it can be rented for social housing for at least five years.

Despite Kerry having a dedicated Vacant Homes Officer and advertising campaigns being run the response to the scheme has been poor.

In 2020, two applications were made which are still under consideration as further information is needed from the applicant.

There have been two expressions of interest that are expected to result in applications.

One application was made in the first quarter of this year.

There have been no drawdowns made under the scheme in the Tralee MD area to date.