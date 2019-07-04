No details have been agreed in relation to pedestrianising a Dingle street.

Kerry County Council says it’s currently considering an enhancement of Green Street for the benefit of both motorists and pedestrians; however, any such proposals are at a very early stage and no specifics have been agreed at this point.

It says any plans to enhance the street will only occur when the new car park on Green Street is developed.

Local Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald says the redevelopment of that car park is currently on hold, as funding is required to undertake the works.

The council adds it will consult locally with residents, businesses and interested parties in advance of works, if any are proposed.