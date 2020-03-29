No delay expected on MTU decision because of coronavirus crisis or government formation

A decision on IT Tralee’s proposed merger with CIT is not expected to be delayed due to the coronavirus crisis or government formation.

The Munster Technological University is the planned result of the merger between the two institutes, a process which was first mooted in 2009.

Last year, an international panel recommended the merger be delayed, as it felt the capacities to take on university functions were not assured.

IT Tralee and CIT are required to submit a final report to the Minister for Education and Skills detailing their compliance with conditions set by legislation no later than the end of the first quarter of this year.

The Higher Education Authority says it has been told the MTU plan to submit their report to the minister as planned on Monday, March 30th.

Within 60 days of this, the minister will inform the institutions of his decision on compliance with these conditions, following consultation with various bodies.

The HEA says it does not anticipate a delay in a decision being made, either resulting from a delay in government formation or COVID-19.

The IOTs previously said the main benefit of merging is an expected increase in students and income.