No decisions yet on ticket price or trains for All-Ireland replay

GAA headquarters says nothing has yet been confirmed in relation to the price of tickets for the All-Ireland Senior Football Final replay.

Kerry and Dublin will do battle again in Croke Park on Saturday, September 14th at 6pm.

Both teams finished yesterday on 1-16 a piece following over seven minutes of extra time.

Irish Rail says it is currently finalising arrangements for trains but it is looking at operating services for Kerry fans to and from Heuston before and after the game.

However, some Kerry fans such as Moira are not impressed with the GAA’s decision to stage the game so late in the day: