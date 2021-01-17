No Decision On Ladies Colleges Football Until Summer

The Ladies Gaelic Football Higher Education Championships for the 2020/21 academic year remain suspended due to the current national health restrictions.

A decision on future of the 20/21 the championships will be taken at the LGFA HEC AGM, which is currently scheduled to take place on Wednesday June 2nd.

National Health restrictions will determine whether this meeting will take place in person or online.

The decision to postpone games means that there has been no competitive action in the current academic year, and is in line with other restrictions which have severely curtailed the ability of all teams to organise training (including contact training) and games since the suspension of the 2020 O’Connor Cup and other Championships last March.