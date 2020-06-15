No further deaths from COVID-19 reported today

There have been no new deaths from COVID-19 reported today.

The deaths toll remains at 1,706.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 18 new confirmed cases, with the total now 25,321.

Data, as of midnight Saturday, shows that almost 3,300 (3,279) or 13% of all cases have been hospitalised, with 417 of those admitted to ICU.

57% of cases are female and 43% are male, with the average age of confirmed cases 48 years.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry has remained at the same since May 19th at 308; Kerry accounts for 1.2% of all cases nationally.