No deaths of COVID-19 in the country for the first time since March

For the first time since March, there have been no new deaths of COVID-19 recorded in the Republic of Ireland.

Fifty-nine additional cases were confirmed this evening.

For the sixth consecutive day, there have been no new cases of the virus recorded in Kerry.

The last time there was a new case recorded in Kerry was last Tuesday, May 19th.

The figure for this county remains at 308.

As of midnight, Saturday, May 23rd, 1,606 people in the Republic have died from coronavirus.

Nationally, there has been a total of 24,698 cases.

These figures were released today by the Department of Health’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre.