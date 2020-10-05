No further deaths but 518 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed 518 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases in Ireland to 38,549.

No new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, so the death toll remains at 1,810.





Of the newly notified cases, 252 are men and 266 are women, while 68% are under the age of 45.

A quarter of the cases, 134, are in Dublin; there are 53 in Cork, 49 in Limerick, 34 in Donegal, 32 in Meath, with the remaining 216 cases spread across 20 counties.

It’s not known how many, if any, of these cases are in Kerry; no further breakdown is given by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Cases aren’t reported when they are less than five, in order to adhere to patient confidentiality.

The total number of cases in Kerry, as of midnight on Saturday, which is the latest data available per county, is 436.

Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan is asking people not to become distracted from the core public health messages.

He’s reminding people to wash their hands regularly, keep a distance from others, and wear face coverings where appropriate.

He’s also asking people to avoid crowded environments, cut down social contacts, know the symptoms, and if experiencing them, isolate and contact a GP immediately.