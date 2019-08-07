No criminal charges to be brought against former Minister Pat Carey

Former Fianna Fail Minister Pat Carey will not face any criminal charges in relation to an allegation of sexual abuse that came to light four years ago.

Mr Carey, who is originally from Keel, was informed last month that no charges arose from the allegations, following a criminal investigation by Gardaí.

MacGuill and Company Solicitors, which acts for Mr Carey, confirmed the former chief whip would not be facing charges.

The 71-year-old, who lost his Dublin North West Dáil seat in 2011, told The Irish Times on Tuesday that he was “relieved” at the development, but declined to comment further.