No COVID-19 related deaths reported for first time in almost two months

There are 821 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic and no additional deaths.

333 of the cases are in Dublin, with 91 in Galway, 53 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Meath and the remaining cases are spread across all other counties.

Fewer than five cases were reported in Kerry.

The county has the lowest 14-day incidence rate for the virus in the country.

It’s the first time in nearly two months that no new deaths have been reported.

There are 916 patients in hospital with the virus and 157 in intensive care.