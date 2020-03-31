No COVID-19 appointments cancelled in Kerry

No COVID-19 appointments were cancelled in Kerry or Cork at the weekend.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says that due to the level of testing carried out last week and over the weekend, as of last Saturday they were up-to-date with testing of referrals in the region.

No appointments at any of the four test centres were cancelled over the weekend, and the centres operated as planned and scheduled.

All referrals received by close of business Sunday were offered appointments for yesterday.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare say they had sufficient test kits to offer appointments to anyone referred for a test by close of business yesterday, and those people were offered appointments for today.