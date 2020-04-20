No council or MD meetings in Kerry due to pandemic

Kerry County Council says the normal schedule of full council and municipal district meetings is temporarily suspended due to the current public health emergency.

Councillors are being briefed regularly by the Chief Executive and council management on the response to the coronavirus pandemic; this includes a weekly teleconference.

The council says the holding of meetings remains under review and subject to further consideration by councillors.

It will hold meetings if statutory business is to be disposed of, and would arrange such a meeting with due regard to the current social distancing guidelines.