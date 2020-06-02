There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to the latest data released by the HSE.

The information is correct as of 8pm last night (Monday).

The latest HSE data shows there is one suspected case of coronavirus on site at University Hospital Kerry.

It has been thirteen consecutive days since the last confirmed case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county.

This data also records the number of vacant beds in hospitals.

It shows there are 34 general beds vacant at UHK, and there are also four critical care beds vacant in the Tralee-based hospital.