There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK last evening.

As of 8pm yesterday, there were five vacant general beds and three vacant ICU beds in University Hospital Kerry.

Three additional cases in the county were confirmed last evening during the HSE’s daily update, bringing the total to 314.

This is the largest single day increase in positive cases since June 3rd.