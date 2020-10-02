No Christmas Blitz This Year

After much discussion and debate, the committee of St. Mary’s Basketball club have decided that the 51st blitz will be temporarily postponed. The decision was made at a club meeting last evening.

Over the past few months a number of options were discussed and the club held off for as long as possible before coming to the decision to cancel but due to the COVID-19 Pandemic it was felt that this is the responsible decision to make as the safety of participants could not be guaranteed.

The club celebrated 50 years of the event last December, the first event was held in 1970 with just two competitions running over two days, over the years it grew and last year 169 games were played over the five days.





Club chairman Eamon Egan said that while the decision was not easy, it is the right call to make, “We did not make the decision to cancel this year’s Blitz easily, it will be a huge loss to families locally and to everyone in the basketball community but we feel that we have no option and that it is the responsible decision to make” he added that while there will not be a blitz this year , it is most definitely not the end and will be back bigger and better than ever in 2021.