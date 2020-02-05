No change to Healy-Rae pre-election strategy following opinion poll

Danny and Michael Healy-Rae will not be changing their pre-election strategy following last night’s opinion poll.

A TG4/Ipsos MRBI constituency poll carried out last weekend shows a significant drop in the Healy-Rae vote, both of whom are sitting TDs.

Michael Healy-Rae, who received over 20,000 first preference votes in 2016’s election, leads the way with Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly on 20% each; however, his brother Danny is at 4%, down from taking 13% of first preference votes in 2016.

The Healy-Raes have again divided up the county for their supporters – as they did in 2016 – with Danny hoping to receive first preferences in the greater Killarney and Castleisland areas.

Danny was asked if he and Michael will be changing up their strategy.

The opinion poll showed a surge in support for Kenmare-based Green Party candidate Cleo Murphy, most notably in South and West Kerry.

Danny Healy-Rae, whose policies on climate change are often in contrast to those of the Green Party, had this response when asked if his stance could have affected the poll.