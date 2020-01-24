No cause for panic but Kerry GPs keeping a close eye on spread of coronavirus

Kerry GPs are keeping a close eye on the spread of the coronavirus – but there’s no need for people to worry unnecessarily.

That’s the advice from Farranfore GP Eamonn Shanahan, who says all doctors in the country have received circulars from the HSE this week, regarding the virus.

The coronavirus was first detected in a province in China and has so far claimed 26 lives, with two Chinese cities now in lockdown.

There’s also been a confirmed case in the USA, and an unconfirmed case in Belfast.

Dr Shanahan says it’s an evolving situation, and – as with any virus – GPs will be monitoring the situation closely: