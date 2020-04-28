It’s no Bed of Roses for Tralee – April 28th, 2020

By
Admin
-

The Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Jim Finucane and Ken Tobin, chief executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance discuss the challenge facing Tralee – and indeed, Kerry as a whole – now that the Rose of Tralee International Festival won’t be going ahead this year due to COVID-19.

