No bed at Crumlin hospital for seven-year-old Kerry boy waiting almost a fortnight

A Kerry mother has spoken of her anger at the country’s health service, as her seven-year-old son waits for over a week for a bed at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Michael O’Sullivan from Tuosist, who has Autism, is currently at University Hospital Kerry, where he originally presented with symptoms of the vomiting bug.

However, doctors believe he may have a more serious underlying condition, as he’s still in pain and is not recovering.

Michael is in need of special tests and scans that can only be done at the Dublin hospital – but there’s no bed available.

His mother Jean says it’s distressing to watch her son suffering, knowing that he can’t get better until he’s seen by specialists at Crumlin.

She paid tribute to the staff at UHK who’re doing everything to keep him comfortable – but says it’s disgraceful that any child in Ireland has to wait for a hospital bed: