Killarney Valley Athletics Club has built a multi-sport arena in the heart the town.

It’ll help cater for the club’s varied membership, along with 3,000 students in the greater Killarney area.

Jerry Griffin, Tomas Griffin and one of Kerry’s top athletes, Jordan Lee joined us on Terrace Talk this evening.

If you would like to donate funds to this new facility you can donate here:

https://ie.gofundme.com/f/killarney-valley-ac-arena