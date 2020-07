There’s been no new additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Republic for a second day.

The death toll from the virus remains at 1,741.

Four new cases of the virus have been confirmed bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,531.

In Kerry, no new cases have been reported; the total number of cases of COVID-19 remains at 310.

There has been no increase in cases in the county since June 18th.