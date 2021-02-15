NLN Tralee are seeking applicants for our free QQI and City and Guilds courses which are commencing in February. Courses are open to individuals who may have difficulties with learning, mental health, illness or injury. For further information contact 0667122533.
Judge warns Courts Service could be prosecuted for lack of access to Tralee Courthouse
A judge is warning that the Courts Service could be prosecuted for breaching the Disability Act in relation to access in Tralee Courthouse.The Disability...
National Digital Research Centre supports announced to support Kerry entrepreneurs
Kerry entrepreneurs can benefit from the newly announced National Digital Research Centre (NDRC) supports.In December, the RDI Hub Kerry, along with three other partners,...
17 COVID-19 related deaths and 788 new cases confirmed this evening – fewer than...
The Department of Health has reported 17 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.15 of these deaths occurred in February, one in December and the...
Revive Town Centre Living – February 11th, 2021
Cllr Michael Gleeson of the Kerry Independent Alliance says in order to regenerate town centres, we need to incentivise living in our towns and...
Gambling Addiction is Driving Crime – February 11th, 2021
Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell from Killarney says in his experience, more people are committing crimes to pay for the money they need to feed their...