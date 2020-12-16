Nineteen COVID-19 deaths in Kerry up to the end of November

There have been nineteen COVID-19 deaths in Kerry, up until the end of November.

The Department of Health compiled the figures for TG4’s 7Lá programme.

They give a breakdown of the deaths since the pandemic began here up until November 29th.

During this time, a total of 2,053 people have lost their lives.

Nineteen COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Kerry up until November 29th; the rate of death per 100,000 for the county is 12.9.

The figures show rate of death nationally during this period was 43.1.

Kerry ranks close to the bottom of the table, Sligo and Galway sit just below Kerry with rates of 10.7 and 9.7 respectively, while the rates for Waterford and Leitrim have not been given, as they are fewer than five deaths in both counties and to the department wanted to protect confidentiality.

This highest number of deaths was recorded in Dublin as 948 people lost their lives; that’s a rate of 70.4.

However, Monaghan has the highest rate of deaths from COVID-19 per 100,000 of population; its rate of death is 120.5.