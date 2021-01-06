Nine people rescued from Kerry mountains

Kerry Mountain Rescue were tasked yesterday to assist a male walker who had become crag fast and unable to move in icy conditions on the Devils Ladder on Carrauntoohil.

While members of the team made their way to the location, another party of 3 got into difficulty on the same location.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team members roped the casualties and lowered them to easier ground.

A further two parties were subsequently lowered from the same location, resulting in a total of 9 people requiring assistance.

Colm Burke, PRO of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team has re-iterated previous lock down advice to the public and asked all hill goers to be considerate of the resources and safety of emergency services by avoiding high mountain terrain such as the McGillycuddy Reeks and sticking to lowland paths and walks.

He also urged people to strictly observe social distancing principles and the 5km travel restrictions currently in place.