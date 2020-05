A further nine people with COVID-19 have died in this country.

It brings the total number of deaths nationally to 1,615.

It was also announced this evening that 37 new cases of the virus had been confirmed, bringing the total number to 24,735.

For the seventh consecutive day, there has been no increase in the number of cases in Kerry – the figure remains at 308.

The figures were released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and cover the period up to midnight, Sunday, May 24th.