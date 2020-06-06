Nine more people with COVID-19 have died and there are 24 new confirmed cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says the death toll has reached 1,678 and the total number of people infected is 25,183.

Healthcare workers make up 8,059 of cases.

No additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerry; the number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 308.

This means there’s been no increase in cases in Kerry since May 19th – the eighteenth day in a row there’s been no increase.

Infectious disease expert, Professor Sam McConkey, says efforts need to continue to prevent more outbreaks: