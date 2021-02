Ten more people have died with Covid-19 in the Republic, and 1,062 new cases have been reported this evening.

Of the new cases, 335 were in Dublin, with 137 in Cork, 73 in Wexford, 58 in Galway, 54 in Kildare and the remaining 405 cases spread across all other counties.

There were nine new cases confirmed in Kerry.

As of 2pm today, 1,436 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, 207 in ICU.