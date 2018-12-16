Nine Kerry schools to take part in Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Nine Kerry schools are to take part in the upcoming BT Young Scientist and Technology

Exhibition in Dublin.

Over 1,000 students nationwide submitted projects across four categories – Biological and Ecological Sciences; Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences; Social and Behavioural Sciences; and Technology.

The 55th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be held in the RDS in Dublin from the 9th to 12th of January.





Some 50,000 visitors are expected to visit the exhibition, and students from nine Kerry schools will showcase 16 projects across four categories.

The Kerry schools are St Brigid’s Secondary School, Killarney; Gaelcholaiste Chiarraí, CBS The Green, and Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee; Colaiste Na Sceilge, Caherciveen; Killorglin Community College; Meanscoil Phadraig Naofa, Castleisland; Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare; and Tarbert Comprehensive.

Some of the Kerry projects on show are Tarbert Comprehensive’s look at the negative effects of plastics and awareness of reusable alternatives.

Two groups from Killorglin have projects regarding data gathering through social media and smart phones, while another asks if nursery rhymes are appropriate for the 21st century.

Meanscoil Phadraig Naofa, Castleisland students will showcase their examination of racist attitudes among teenagers in Ireland, while Coláiste na Sceilge asks if an apple a day keeps the doctor away.