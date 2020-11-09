Nine Kerry retailers to benefit funding under Online Retail Scheme

Nine Kerry retailers are to benefit from funding under the Online Retail Scheme.

The €5.3 million Online Retail Scheme was announced by Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin has welcomed the news.

He says retailers in Kerry have been hit extremely hard by COVID-19 and many have had to move their sales online or expand their existing online offering.

The successful applicants will receive between €16,000 and €40,000, with an average grant value of €36,700 covering up to 80% of project costs.

The Kerry businesses to qualify are: