Nine Kerry recruits graduate from Templemore

Nine people from Kerry have graduated from the Garda College in Templemore.

They were among 200 new Gardaí who attended the passing out ceremony earlier today.

Kerry’s Keith O’Sullivan, Stephen Lynott, Cillian Walsh, Lorraine Kelleher and Maurice Dowling all graduated, along with Garrett O’Shea, Patrick Murphy, Patricia Connolly and Theresa Moynihan.

They will be stationed in Tipperary, Limerick, Cork, Carlow, Dublin and Portlaoise.

Five of the new recruits will be stationed in Kerry; three will be based in Tralee, with one stationed in both Listowel and Killarney.