Nine Kerry Gardai trained to identify criminal gang assets

There are nine gardaí in Kerry with specific training for identifying the assets accrued by criminal gangs.

In a parliamentary question, Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris asked the Minister for Justice for the number of gardaí in the Kerry Garda Division trained as divisional asset profilers.

Asset profilers are used in relation to persons or suspects operating within the area, with particular focus on those involved in serious and organised crime.

The Criminal Assets Bureau uses local knowledge supplied to it by the asset profilers, which enables it to target the proceeds of crime in local communities.

Deputy Martin Ferris sought the number of gardaí in Kerry with this specific training; Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said there were eight asset profilers in the county in December 2018, however, a ninth member was added in recent months.

A number of large CAB operations have taken place in Kerry in recent years, including the seizure of over €500,000 worth of cars and jewellery in Killarney in November of 2017.