Nine Kerry businesses fined by courts on latest tax defaulters list

Nine companies or business people in Kerry have had fines or other penalties imposed in court according to the latest tax defaulters list.

One business, Burzip Ltd of 72 High Street, Killarney, was ordered to close for two days and was fined €2,500 for possession of untaxed alcohol for sale.

Three Kerry premises had penalties imposed by courts for failure to hold a current liquor licences – Lam Catering Ltd of Fairhill, Killarney, Pu Lin Ltd of Scott Street, Killarney, and Stokers Lodge Ltd, Tralee.

Two businessmen in the county were fined for failing to lodge income tax returns, two more people were handed fines for the misuse of marked mineral oil, while one business was fined for illegal gaming.