Nine COVID-19 related deaths and 525 cases this evening – none in Kerry

The Department of Health has reported 9 COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

Seven of these deaths occurred in March, and two in February.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 525 new cases of the virus.

There were no cases reported in Kerry this evening, which is one of twelve counties with five or fewer cases.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 in Kerry has fallen to 56.9, the fifth lowest of any county.

That figure nationally is 150.2.

Up to midnight on St Patrick’s Day, 639,586 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Ireland.

468,328 people have received their first dose, and 171,258 have received their second.