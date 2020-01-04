Nine candidates so far contesting general election in Kerry

Nine candidates so far are listed to run in this year’s General Election.

They will be vying for five seats in an election which may happen as early as February.

Of the 5 sitting TD’s in Kerry Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin, Fianna Fáil’s John Brassil and Independents Danny and Michael Healy Rae are all bidding to retain their seats.

Sinn Fein’s Martin Ferris is retiring from politics and has been replaced on the ticket by Cllr Pa Daly following the decision of Toiréasa Ferris to step back from politics.

Fianna Fáil are running a three-candidate strategy with Cllr Norma Moriarty and Norma Foley.

Fine Gael are waiting on a decision from Cllr Mike Kennelly as to whether he will run and complete the party ticket.

The Labour party are holding a convention soon to select a candidate.

The Green party are running Cleo Murphy in Kerry while Aontú are running Sonny Foran who contested the local election in the Listowel Municipal District.