Niece of Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty says he’d have stood up for Cahersiveen asylum seekers

Kerry TD Norma Foley hopes to question the Justice Minister about the direct provision centre in Cahersiveen.

The Fianna Fáil deputy is a member of the new Oireachtas COVID-19 committee.

Meanwhile the niece of the late Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty says he would have tried to help the asylum seekers if he was alive.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Normal Foley is a member of the new Oireachtas COVID-19 committee, which was formed yesterday and will meet next week to question the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and head of the HSE Paul Reid.

Deputy Foley says while there are no plans yet, she hopes to be able to question the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan regarding the movement of asylum seekers in Dublin to the temporary reception centre in the former Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen.

Meanwhile Pearl Dineen of Cahersiveen says her late uncle, Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty would have abhorred the situation that asylum seekers in the town have found themselves in.

The monsignor, known as the Vatican Pimpernel, is buried close to the Cahersiveen direct provision centre; he helped save the lives of more than 6,500 Jews and Allied soldiers in Rome during World War II.

Pearl says her uncle would have been appalled by the treatment of the asylum seekers, and if was alive, would have tried to help them.