Nicole McGaley, New Marian Park, Tralee

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Boherbee, Tralee on Wednesday from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Dialysis Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House Private Please.
Sinn Féin’s Toireasa Ferris will not contest the next general election in Kerry
Sinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris says she will not contest the next general election.The county councillor was selected in December 2017 to run for...
Listowel MD Cathaoirleach says more work needed with communities on wind farms
The new Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District says more needs to be done to get communities on board with proposed wind farms.Cllr Jimmy Moloney...
Kerry car dealer says infrastructure for electric cars isn’t currently in place in rural...
A Kerry car dealer says the infrastructure for electric cars isn't currently in place, particularly in rural Ireland.John Reen of Reen's Peugeot Garage in...
Tributes paid to Killarney man who died in Portugal
Tributes are being paid to a Killarney man who died in Portugal.Tom Griffin, who was in his fifties, had been kitesurfing at the resort...
20 patients on trolleys in UHK
Twenty patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.The Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation data shows that nationally 457 people are waiting for...
Kerry Injury Free For Munster Football Final
Kerry are injury free for their Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Final.The Kingdom, going for 7 Provincial titles in a row, will be...
Lunchtime Sports Update
The former UEFA President and European Championship winning captain, Michel Platini, is reportedly in custody in France over an investigation into the awarding of...
More Glory For Damien Flaming
The amazing success of Damien Fleming shows no signs of abating as the Deerpark, Killarney player added his first Munster Singles title to his...