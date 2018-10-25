Nicky Fitzgerald, Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee and Fitzgerald’s Garage, Manor West

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Immaculate Conception Church, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please.
Aidan O’Mahony Questions How “Second Tier” Teams Will Be Determined
Former Kerry defender Aidan O’Mahony says it would be difficult to decide what counties might be placed in a second tier if the All-Ireland...
Lixnaw Manager To Assess Some Injury Concerns
Lixnaw manager Fergus Fitzmaurice says he needs to assess some of his players who are nursing a few muscle injuries before determining their fitness...
Junior Griffin – October 24th, 2018
Joe McGill's guest this week is Listowel native Junior Griffin who recently retired as chairman of Kerry Badminton Association after 43 years
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYKeith Earls says he's looking forward to the future after signing a new contract to stay with Munster and Ireland.The versatile back...
That’s Jazz – October 24th, 2018
This week's That's Jazz includes the singing of Chet Baker and Paula Santoro, Glenn Miller's AEF band and Earl Hines's Grand Terrace band, also...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
