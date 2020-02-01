Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Bowden, Dromtrasna-Hartnett, Abbeyfeale and St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastlewest.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Saturday Feb 1st from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale.  Funeral mas on Sunday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR